World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 142,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.76, for a total value of $658,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $208.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $118.83 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

