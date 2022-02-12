World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,953 shares of company stock worth $1,441,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $208.63 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $118.83 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.