Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 39,121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,292. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,586.62, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

