WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 72,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 669,837 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $5.95.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

