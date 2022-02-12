Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading Up 2.2%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s share price was up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 108,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 27,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.