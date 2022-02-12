Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading Up 2.2%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s share price was up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 108,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 27,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

