William P. Noglows Sells 832 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $253.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

