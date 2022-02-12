William P. Noglows Sells 832 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of LFUS stock opened at $253.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.
Littelfuse Company Profile
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
