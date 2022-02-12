William J. Peters Sells 10,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

