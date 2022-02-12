William Blair Weighs in on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

DRVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of DRVN opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 141.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

