William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

