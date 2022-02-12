Wilen Investment Management CORP. Lowers Position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Universal Security Instruments were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

UUU opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

