Wilen Investment Management CORP. Invests $27,000 in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

