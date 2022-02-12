Wilen Investment Management CORP. Increases Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Ferro accounts for 2.6% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ferro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ferro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.