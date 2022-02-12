Wilen Investment Management CORP. Buys Shares of 4,715 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 365,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,594. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

