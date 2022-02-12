Wilen Investment Management CORP. Buys Shares of 157 Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 87.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 888.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 74.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atrion stock traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $653.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.16. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $579.96 and a 12 month high of $805.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $665.55 and its 200 day moving average is $689.02.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

