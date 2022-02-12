Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $345.24

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $3.07 million and $53,771.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $345.24 or 0.00808798 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.90 or 0.06861585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.11 or 1.00198449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

