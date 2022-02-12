Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$10.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

WCP stock opened at C$9.36 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20. In the last quarter, insiders bought 77,640 shares of company stock valued at $570,582.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

