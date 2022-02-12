Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($50.98) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.04).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,243 ($43.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,014.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,118.10.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.73), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($247,802.68).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

