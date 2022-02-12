WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.200-$11.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $171.93. 703,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,997. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.