Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $964.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

