Wells Fargo & Company Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $60.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after buying an additional 581,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.