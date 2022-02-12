Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

