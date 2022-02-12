Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 91.8% in January

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Shares of WEICY stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.