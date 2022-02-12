Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Envista (NVST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Envista (NYSE: NVST) recently:

2/10/2022 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00.

2/9/2022 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. 2,134,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

