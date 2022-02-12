Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $772.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

