Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.92.

WEBR opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34. Weber has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

