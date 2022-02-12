Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $12.00. The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 1,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEAV. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

