Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

