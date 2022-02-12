Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS opened at $88.80 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

