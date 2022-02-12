Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

