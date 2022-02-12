Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,110,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.64.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $190.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.61 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.15 and a 200 day moving average of $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

