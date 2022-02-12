Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,420,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

