Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 531.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

