Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,024,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

