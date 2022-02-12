Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,520 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $7,494,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 108,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

MPC stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

