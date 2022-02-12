Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.72% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WAVC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

