Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $141.24 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $177.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

