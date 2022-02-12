Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

