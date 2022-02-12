Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $187.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

