Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.96 and a 1-year high of $144.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.37. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

