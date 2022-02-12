Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $358.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.46. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $226.54 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

