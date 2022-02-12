Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,145 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.