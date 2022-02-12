Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 630.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,900 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,793,000 after acquiring an additional 644,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

