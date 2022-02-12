Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.11 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

