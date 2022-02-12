Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,651,000 after buying an additional 806,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,946,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

