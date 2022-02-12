Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VCRA opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,892 shares of company stock worth $1,913,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.