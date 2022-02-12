Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported fourth quarter results wherein earnings and revenues grew year over year. Robust resistor, diode, MOSFET, capacitor, inductor and opto product lines drove the top-line growth during the reported quarter. Further, recovery in the automotive sector and a strong momentum across the medical and military markets remained positives. Additionally, robust magnetics continued to drive the company’s specialty business. Notably, growing momentum across the areas of power transmission and electro cars with the help of robust capacitors remains a tailwind. However, coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility remain headwinds for the company. Further, intensifying competition poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after buying an additional 1,086,480 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 891,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after buying an additional 641,193 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 515,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

