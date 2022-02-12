Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $10.27 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

