Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,475,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.