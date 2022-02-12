Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s previous close.
VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.
VKTX stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
