Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s previous close.

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

VKTX stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

