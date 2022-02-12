Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.